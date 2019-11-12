Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sell as many as six first team stars in order to fund a move for PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been one of the best footballers on the planet for a number of years now, and it finally looks like Real are ready to get the wheels in motion in regards to a move for the Frenchman.

As reported by Don Balon, Los Blancos are looking to sell six first team stars in order to raise funds for a move for Mbappe, with the Spanish giants hoping to get rid of Modric, Odriozola, Fernandez, Isco, Mariano and Lucas Vazquez.

The report further states that Real will be looking to raise at least €200M by selling these six stars, with the club set to use their new-found fortunes in order to make a move for Mbappe, who’s conveniently valued at around €200M himself according to Tranfsermarkt.

With Karim Benzema slowly approaching the tail-end of his career, and Luka Jovic failing to impress since his summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt, it seems like Real are crying out for a striker like Mbappe to rejuvenate their attack.

As shown by his record these past few years, Mbappe is one of the most clinical strikers in football, which, coincidentally, is the type of striker Real have been crying out for since Ronaldo’s departure.

Benzema has done well to fill that goal-scoring void, however the Frenchman surely won’t be around for much longer, and thus, Los Blancos are going to have to think about replacing him pretty soon.

And it seems like Zidane and Co already know the man they want as a replacement for the former Lyon man if this report from Don Balon’s to be believed.