Former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Gareth Southgate for his handling of the clash between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez.

The two players first came to blows on the pitch at the weekend towards the end of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League contest at Anfield.

And according to the Mail and others, it seems the bad feelings between the pair continued into the start of England duty as they clashed in the players’ canteen.

This saw Sterling axed by England manager Southgate, but Ferdinand believes this could have been kept under wraps and has been blown out of all proportion.

Writing on his Facebook page, the pundit, who won 81 caps for England between 1997 and 2011, said that incidents like this and much worse used to happen all the time, but did not escalate in this way.

In a strong message to Southgate, Ferdinand pleas with the Three Lions boss to educate Sterling instead of putting him in the spotlight like this after he’s previously received so much negative media attention.

Here is Ferdinand’s Facebook post in full:

“GARETH has handled being England manager brilliantly – up to this point.

“He has conducted himself in a admirable, eloquent & engaging way. Helping to make a Nation feel like they can have some sort of confidence & respect for the national team.

“However, I feel this incident could have been handled better.