Journalist Oliver Kay has shared a lovely moment from his trip to Senegal to meet Sadio Mane’s family.

Writing for The Athletic, Kay details his journey to Bambali, visiting the place the Liverpool forward grew up and learning about his journey to becoming a professional footballer.

On Sunday I travelled to Bambali, a remote village in Senegal, and watched with the Mané family (LOADS of them) while #LFC played #MCFC 3,000 miles away.

And then Sadio scored.

An explosion of joy & pride. An amazing experience that I won’t forget https://t.co/8Xc5NHemaC ?? pic.twitter.com/5vX9Yyy9j5 — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) November 12, 2019

Mane is now a star performer for Liverpool and scored in the 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday, much to the joy of his relatives.

Watch the video above for their heartwarming reaction to Mane’s goal that ended up killing off City in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.