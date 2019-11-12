Menu

Video: The joyous reaction of Sadio Mane’s relatives in Senegal after Liverpool star scores vs Manchester City

Journalist Oliver Kay has shared a lovely moment from his trip to Senegal to meet Sadio Mane’s family.

Writing for The Athletic, Kay details his journey to Bambali, visiting the place the Liverpool forward grew up and learning about his journey to becoming a professional footballer.

Mane is now a star performer for Liverpool and scored in the 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday, much to the joy of his relatives.

Watch the video above for their heartwarming reaction to Mane’s goal that ended up killing off City in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

