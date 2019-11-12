Manchester United are reportedly likely to be on alert for the transfer of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff as he struggles to agree a new contract with his current club.

The 22-year-old’s form has taken a dip this season, but his representatives still seem to be keen on demanding a big pay rise if he is to sign a new deal at St James’ Park, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached, but the report suggests this could be good news for Man Utd, who they note tried to sign Longstaff for £25million during the summer, and who they tip to be alerted by this development.

Although that summer move did not work out, the longer the player goes without signing a new contract, the more likely it surely becomes that his price tag will drop.

That said, United could perhaps be advised to approach this deal with caution if Newcastle don’t seem willing to meet the under-performing youngster’s contract demands.

The Red Devils already have a similar style of player in Scott McTominay – a fine young box-to-box midfielder who has improved a great deal this season to become one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most important players.

That means there’s probably less need for Longstaff, though of course the depth in midfield is always useful, especially as Ander Herrera is yet to be replaced since his summer exit, while Nemanja Matic continues to find himself out of the side after a significant dip in form.

And despite Longstaff’s recent below-par performances, the young Englishman has shown he has the potential to improve and could still make sense as a long-term investment for MUFC, especially if they can soon snap him up on the cheap if his situation at Newcastle remains unresolved.