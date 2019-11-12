One look at Andy Robertson’s performances for Scotland suggest somebody has got something incredibly wrong somewhere. Either he might be one of the most over rated players of all time, or he just doesn’t have the desire to do well for Scotland.

The more you see him play for Scotland you do start to wonder if it’s Jurgen Klopp’s system that makes him look much better than he is. For Liverpool he’s mainly tasked with running up and down the wing, while the team dominate and usually overwhelm their opposition.

As soon as he’s tasked with a leadership role and being one of the main players for Scotland, he seems to completely fall apart and looks an absolute shadow of his Liverpool self. Obviously he’s playing with a lower standard of teammate, but he actually looks scared on the pitch.

You can maybe argue he just cares too much and the pressure gets to him, but if Kieran Tierney continues to impress for Arsenal then Stevie Clark might have a decision to make.

Robertson has pulled out of the Scotland squad yet again, last time the excuse was given that he had a sore tooth so maybe he’s got a broken nail or something this time round. These fans on Twitter certainly don’t seem impressed:

Strip Robertson of the captaincy. Yet to have a good game for us and canny be arsed showing up. Give it to McGinn or someone along those lines — Tofu (@tofu1888) November 12, 2019

Andy Robertson removed as captain asap ?? — Michael Gallacher (@Gallachermrg) November 12, 2019

Time to strip the captaincy from Robertson. Our captain at the very least needs to show up! He’ll be available for Liverpool’s next game. — Niall Murdoch (@niallbeforezod) November 12, 2019

Clarke needs to get a grip of this nonsense before it gets out of hand. I am surprised that he has allowed it to get this far, I thought he was a bit tougher than that — Jim Newlands (@Jim_Newlands) November 12, 2019

Robbo got a sore tooth again? — chrissy freeman (@freeman__5) November 12, 2019

It’s just another slap in the face for Scotland fans as we see all of the other home nations continue to make progress towards actually qualifying for tournaments.

Fans of other countries might be wondering what all of the fuss is about. The best way to explain it is this – Scotland fans are extremely passionate about our football team, but we get charged £40+ to watch meaningless games, we see a big effort to recruit players who haven’t even been to Scotland before and have some sort of Scottish Granny in the family over some talented players in our own league.

Then we see lackluster performances from players who don’t look that bothered and play nothing like they do for their club teams.

And on top of all that, the captain has now pulled out of several squads. Despite that, I’ll happily put some money on him being available to play for Liverpool in their next game…