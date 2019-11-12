Arsenal seem set to review Unai Emery’s position at the club after the Gunners’ next six fixtures.

It’s been a poor start to the season for Emery, with speculation mounting that Arsenal are looking at the likes of Luis Enrique and Jose Mourinho as possible replacements for him at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems Emery is safe for now, but the Evening Standard claim he is expected to make progress over the club’s next six games as they enjoy an easy-looking run of fixtures.

The implication of this, however, is that if the Spanish tactician cannot lift the team for these games, Arsenal may look at the situation again.

AFC have performed very poorly in recent times, with most of their opponents this season outplaying them in terms of chance creation.

This is inexcusable for a club of Arsenal’s standing, especially as they’ve invested a little more in recent times on big-name attacking players like Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Emery has also bizarrely frozen out Mesut Ozil, one of the most creative players in world football on his day.

It will be interesting to see if the former Sevilla boss can take this last chance to show what he can do in the Premier League.