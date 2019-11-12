Manchester United have reportedly been given a transfer boost as reports claim Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is available for just £51.5million.

The Netherlands international has emerged as one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times and could be an excellent addition to this Man Utd squad.

Van de Beek would surely be an upgrade on United’s current options in the middle of the park, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer generally in need of new signings after a slow start to the season.

Real Madrid and Tottenham are also among those to have been strongly linked with Van de Beek, but a report from Don Balon now gives United a boost as he’s available for relatively cheap for a player of his quality.

The Red Devils could surely easily afford a fee of £51.5m for the 22-year-old, who’d surely be cheaper than some of their other targets.

In recent times, MUFC have also been linked with similar players such as James Maddison and Kai Havertz, though both would likely cost more than £80m.

United would do well to move fast to try to beat other top clubs to Van de Beek’s signature.