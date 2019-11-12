West Ham Utd co-chairman David Sullivan has reportedly been inundated with calls from agents making their case for their clients to replace Manuel Pellegrini.

The Hammers have been in dire form of late, as they’ve slipped to four defeats in their last five Premier League games which in turn has seen them fall to 16th place in the table.

SEE MORE: Video: West Ham’s Roberto scores comical own goal as he punches ball INTO HIS OWN NET vs Burnley

As they sit just five points off the bottom three, it’s not the progress and improvement that the hierarchy would have hoped to have seen this season, and so the pressure is perhaps building on Pellegrini to turn things around.

To make matters worse for the current West Ham boss, Football Insider report that Sullivan has received plenty of calls from agents who have expressed their interest on behalf of their respective clients in the Hammers job if a change is made.

It’s added in the report that the club intend on sticking with Pellegrini to see them out of their difficult position, and he is expected to still be in charge when West Ham face rivals Tottenham after the international break.

However, Sullivan will seemingly be aware that he’ll have plenty of options on the table if Pellegrini can’t turn West Ham’s season around moving forward, and so time will tell if a change will eventually have to be made.

Football Insider note that the former Manchester City boss is on a £10m-a-year deal with the Hammers, and so they will certainly hope to see improved results moving forward to show that he warranted such a huge show of faith.