What Raheem Sterling said during spat with Joe Gomez while on England duty

Further details have been reported on the clash between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez while on England duty this week.

It followed on from their spat during the encounter between Liverpool and Man City at Anfield on Sunday, with the title rivals doing battle in a tense meeting.

However, things appear to have continued and boiled over while with the England squad, as the FA have confirmed that Sterling won’t play any part against Montenegro in their EURO 2020 qualifier later this week.

According to Sky Sports, it has been suggested that Sterling tried to grab Gomez by the neck and asked him: “You think you’re the big man now?”

The incident is said to have happened in the canteen as Sterling arrived and saw Gomez laughing with a group of their England teammates.

That would suggest that the Man City ace perhaps misread the situation and was still upset about the game and the clash with Gomez on Sunday and things kicked off from that point onwards.

It’s added that the other players initially thought it was banter between the two but had to separate them as it threatened to get physical, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is said to have acted as peacemaker throughout the whole thing to try and calm the situation down.

Sky Sports note that the pair have seemingly put the incident behind them now and are ready to move forward, while it was perhaps the right decision from Gareth Southgate to diffuse the situation and keep them apart at the time.

It remains to be seen if Sterling features against Kosovo in the second of the two qualifiers over the international break., and whether or not there is a lingering tension as Man City and Liverpool continue to scrap for the Premier League title this season.