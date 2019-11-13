AC Milan hope to give Moise Kean a chance to end his Everton nightmare

It looked like Moise Kean was going to be one of the signings of the Summer. He’d shown a load of promise for Juventus and many thought he might finally give Everton the superstar number 9 that had been missing since Romelu Lukaku left.

It’s not clear if Kean has a bad attitude or if Marco Silva has no idea how to use him, but it’s been a near disaster so far. He’s been shoved out on the wing at times and hasn’t scored in 11 games.

It’s almost got to the point where he might consider leaving to try and get his career back on track. According to reports he might have the option to return to Serie A.

Forza Italian Football has reported that AC Milan are showing some interest in giving him a chance to end his nightmare spell at Everton and return home. They even go on to suggest that Milan have held talks with his agent about a possible switch in January.

At this point there’s no real indication that a deal might be close, but if Everton can’t figure out how to get the best out of him, he might not have a choice but to force a move and rebuild his reputation.

AC Milan have been struggling so far this season, but the chance to lead the line for one of Italy’s most famous clubs has to beat sitting on the bench at Everton.