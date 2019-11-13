Alvaro Morata takes dig at former Chelsea team-mates as he opens up on Blues misery

Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has aimed a dig at some of his old team-mates at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international, now with Atletico Madrid, endured a miserable time in west London before leaving the club for a return to La Liga midway through last season.

Morata has looked better since linking up with Atletico, and he admits he suffered a crisis of confidence during his year and a half with Chelsea.

Speaking to Spanish radio station COPE, as translated by ESPN, Morata also says he felt many of his team-mates at CFC lost faith in him as well and didn’t believe he could make a good contribution on the pitch.

“I’m happier now,” he said. “It wasn’t a good time in my football life, I’d stopped enjoying it. At times I didn’t believe in myself.

“I was playing some games in England and I had the feeling that when I got into space, my team-mates looked at me and I knew they thought I wouldn’t do anything good with the ball.

“It was driving me crazy. I had a bad time.”

It sounds like the 27-year-old truly had a difficult time in England, with the player adding that injuries got him down and he smashed his phone with anger at one point.

“I’ve smashed my phone after games. I’ve got home and thrown it against a wall,” he added.

“I had a back injury. I went to Germany for treatment… Two days later I played, my back hurt again, I had a terrible game.

“I had all these messages on my phone saying ‘don’t worry, good times are coming’ and I threw it against the wall.”

Chelsea fans won’t particularly miss Morata’s performances on the pitch, and it remains to be seen how much sympathy they’ll feel for a player who seems to be largely blaming others for his failure to succeed at the club.