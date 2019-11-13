Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged the club to spend a whopping £40M on Brendan Rodgers and bring him to the Emirates as a replacement for current manager Unai Emery.

The Spaniard’s time at the Gunners looks like it could be coming to an end in the near future given his side’s poor form as of late, with some reports stating that Emery has just six games in order to save his job.

Amid reports like this, Arsenal icon Merson has come out and urged his former side to splash the cash and bring Rodgers to north London following Leicester’s brilliant start to the season.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about Rodgers on Sky Sports, Merson said “If I was Arsenal, I would have been ringing Leicester up and saying, ‘how much do you want?’. If you’re going to pay £72million for a winger [Pepe] that hasn’t played in the Premier League and has played in the French league, I would pay £40million for him tomorrow morning.”

Leicester have made a brilliant start to the season this year, winning eight and drawing two of their opening 12 PL fixtures.

The Foxes currently lie in second place in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool and one point ahead of last year’s champions Man City.

Leicester’s upturn in form is mainly down to the impact Rodgers has had since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in February.

The former Liverpool boss has turned things around at the Foxes, something that has lead to some tipping him to move to one of England’s biggest clubs in the future, with Merson being one of these if his words here are anything to go off.