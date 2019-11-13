Chelsea are still willing to hand Antonio Rudiger a new contract despite the German struggling to stay clear of injuries this season.

Rudiger, who joined the club from Italian outfit Roma during the summer of 2017, has played just 45 minutes for the Blues so far this year, which came against Wolves back in September.

This has mainly been down to the player’s proneness to injury that he’s displayed so far this season, however despite this, the club are still looking to hand him an extension to his current contract according to the Metro.

As per the report, Rudiger is set to be out until December after undergoing surgery on his hip last month, but despite this, Frank Lampard still wants to see the German handed a new deal by the west London outfit to tie him down to the Blues for the foreseeable future.

Rudiger has shown during his time with the Blues so far that he’s one of the best defenders at the club, thus this news regarding Chelsea’s want to offer him a new contract will be music to their fans’ ears.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the German international has managed to clock up 90 appearances in all competitions, helping the club win the FA Cup and Europa League during those games.

Rudiger has shown he’s got the ability to be a mainstay in Chelsea’s starting XI for years to come, thus we can easily see why they’re so willing to offer him a contract extension despite his proneness to injuries.