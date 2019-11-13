Juventus are reportedly considering transfer moves for as many as three key first-team players at Chelsea.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to sign Willian to boost his attack, while he’d also like another option at left-back.

The report states Emerson Palmieri is Sarri’s preferred choice, though he could also consider Marcos Alonso for that position.

Chelsea fans won’t be too keen to hear this news, with Willian one of their star performers so far this season, while Emerson and Alonso have also been important for the club in recent times.

Having worked with these players at Chelsea, it is perhaps not too surprising to see Sarri is eager to do so again with Juventus, but it remains to be seen if they are particularly realistic targets.

Willian is certainly in a slightly precarious situation at Stamford Bridge as his contract will be up this summer, meaning he can agree a deal with a foreign club for next season from January onwards.

Emerson and Alonso, however, are both tied down fairly securely, and CFC surely won’t want to let more key players go after losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer.

If they want Willian to stay, however, they may be running out of time to secure a new contract for the Brazilian.