Colorado Rapids youngster Cole Bassett has confirmed he’s set to spend time with his favourite club Arsenal on a week-long trial.

According to the Denver Post, the 18-year-old midfielder is set to get his chance to impress with the Gunners’ Under-23s, following a similar stint in the past with Bundesliga club Freiburg.

Bassett’s club Colorado Rapids are, like Arsenal, owned by Stan Kroenke, and played against Unai Emery’s side in a pre-season friendly in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Bassett can impress enough to earn a permanent transfer in the future, but it sounds like the player is just excited to be involved at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to the Denver Post about his temporary switch to AFC, the teenager sounded hugely positive and enthusiastic just to be potentially involved with some of the club’s senior players who won’t be away on international duty for this period of time.

“As most people already know, this is my favourite club,” Bassett told the Denver Post.

“I don’t know which team it will be because it’s an international break for them. Hopefully, there will be a couple of guys missing with the first team and I can get with them. But I’m just excited to get over there and show up basically.”

He added: “I’m eager to learn from them. Picking up things from every player will help improve my game. It’s going to be a great learning experience.”