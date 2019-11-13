‘Definitely on his way to Stamford Bridge’ – these Chelsea fans CERTAIN club will seal transfer of £100M ace after star makes Blues admission

Chelsea fans are certain that Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho will be moving to the Blues this summer after the youngster admitted his admiration for Blues manager Frank Lampard.

Sancho has recently come out and admitted his admiration for Lampard and fellow Chelsea legend Didier Drogba in a recent interview with the Independent.

During this interview, Sancho stated “Ronaldinho was the main guy I used to watch on YouTube,” he said. But I liked Frank Lampard quite a lot and Didier Drogba when they were playing for Chelsea. They were the three players I looked up to.”

Amid these words, Sancho has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge recently, with the Times stating that the west London outfit are interested in signing him once their transfer ban has been served.

The Mirror have noted that Sancho will cost at least £100M after Dortmund eventually slap a price tag of that ilk on his head, a fee Chelsea may very well be able to afford given the money they brought in through player sales in the summer.

With all this in mind, Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to show just how certain they are in regards to Sancho eventually ending up at Stamford Bridge in the near future.

And given the England international’s words here, we can’t really blame them for thinking so!

He is definitely on his way to the BRIDGE!! THIS SUMMER — SirMesh M (@FatherOfBasteen) November 13, 2019

It's happening ?? — Elorm ?? (@CFCElorm) November 13, 2019

He is coming home. — Holluwasheun (@seunAoluwa) November 13, 2019

?? it's gonna happen.. Someone please tell Marina now — Rasen – 48 Hours… (@RasenRendanX) November 13, 2019

It's a game over…..he's coming — Soler (@Solerfredo) November 13, 2019

Sancho 2020 — Mobolaji-Sanni Seun (@SeunMobolaji) November 13, 2019

How about we agree a deal for Sancho now & he joins next summer. @ChelseaFC https://t.co/9p3EI7NqHR — Elite Kovacic (@Elite_Kovacic) November 13, 2019

#Sancho 2020

Here we go again! — Protected _Pulisic (@Talented1ones) November 13, 2019