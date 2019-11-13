According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici’s mission in London could also have a severe impact on Chelsea.

The ‘Old Lady’s’ transfer chief has been tasked with securing the signing of one of Juventus’ ‘big name’ targets – tricky Chelsea winger Willian.

The 31-year-old Brazilian has been on fire for the Blues so far this season, with the star’s contract expiring at the end of the season it appears as though Juventus are targeting another trademark marquee free transfer.

Frank Lampard will need to urge the club to secure the winger’s future very soon as Willian will be free to negotiate a potential deal with the Italian giants as soon as the January transfer window opens.

The Turin outfit are also keen on signing Emerson Palmieri as an alternative to superstar Alex Sandro on the left flank. The Italian-Brazilian made the left-back spot at Stamford Bridge his in the second-half of last season.

Marcos Alonso is also an option for the Serie A champions.

Read More: Paratici is also in London to attempt to seal a £13m move for Mario Mandzukic to Manchester United.

Chelsea have looked phenomenal under Lampard’s tutelage so far, the last thing the club need is two of their key players leaving.

With the Blues being in impressive form recently, the west London club have a great chance to finish second in the league this season.

Chelsea have wonderful talent to call on in the wide forward areas so Willian’s exit would perhaps be the least damaging, Emerson’s departure on the other hand would be a crucial blow to the side’s defence.