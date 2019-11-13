Everton ace Tom Davies aims to become the next Steven Gerrard

In some ways it should be admired when a player sets their sights on emulating a former great, but it’s questionable when an Everton player wants to become the next version of a legend heavily associated with Liverpool.

Tom Davies has been one of the few shining lights in an awful Everton team this season, with his performances for Marco Silva’s side and for England U21s catching the eye.

A recent report from The Mirror has tried to compare him with Steven Gerrard, and Davies hasn’t played it down.

Speaking about the comparison to the Rangers manager he said:

“To even be compared to him is just good to hear. He is a local lad – around the city everyone knows him. If I can do that for Everton, that’s the idea. I’d love to do that.”

He went on to add: “I wouldn’t say I’m exactly the same as him but in my head I know I can be a top quality player. My main focus is improving my game.”

At this point it’s a bit of a stretch to suggest he’s anywhere close to becoming the next Steven Gerrard. Although he never managed to win the league, Gerrard has gone down as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history.

It’s also hard to figure out if Davies is even the same type of player. He get’s labelled as a box to box midfielder, but that’s more due to him lacking the ability to dictate play or act as a true ball winner.

He’s still only 21 so there’s plenty of time to grow and become a great player. He might struggle to hit the heights that Gerrard did, but he shouldn’t be completely ridiculed for having some ambition.