Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has a new job

Despite speculation that the former Arsenal boss would be taking over the reins at Bayern Munich, the Frenchman ended the rumours of his return to management, as FIFA announced that he would be joining footballs governing body, effective immediately.

Wenger was introduced to the media at FIFA’s global headquarters in Zurich today accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

One of Wenger’s greatest achievements at Arsenal was his development of young players such as Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere. In his new role at FIFA, he will look to maintain his keen eye for talent as he will oversee the development of men’s and women’s football around the world as well as technical analysis of games at FIFA tournaments.

As one of the most respected head coaches of the century, the Frenchman will also manage coaching programs. A scheme that is currently in its infancy stage. The program will look to encourage aging and retired players to manage the next generation of talent and will also put in place a post-retirement support system for those coming to end of their playing careers.

The Frenchman will take over the role of FIFA director from Marco Van Basten, who was director until October 2018.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Wenger stated: “I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analysing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA’s mission as world football’s governing body is truly global.”

After an extremely successful career in England, which under Wenger’s helm saw Arsenal win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, FIFA has no doubt signed a man who will bring passion to his new role, just as he once did on the touchline.