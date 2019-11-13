Former Rangers player makes ASTONISHING claim about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Celtic

If you ever wanted to find the perfect example of what newspapers will publish on a slow news day then look no further.

It’s starting to look like Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be looking for one final club after leaving LA Galaxy when his contract expires in December. Naturally there will be plenty of teams that get linked with him over the next few weeks.

He’s now 38 so this looks like it might be his final challenge. He scored a goal a game last year so clearly he’s still able to perform at a high level, so he might want to return to a struggling club like AC Milan to try and turn their season round and go out as a hero.

The Daily Record has reported on some comments made by Alex Rae about Zlatan’s situation. Bear in mind Rae played for Rangers and it fairly well known as “a Rangers man”. so when he starts to talk about Celtic you know something strange is coming.

The report tries to link Zlatan with a move to Celtic as Neil Lennon looks for a new striker in January.

That seems unlikely, but it hasn’t stopped Rae making a fairly astonishing statement. The story suggests that Rae thinks Zlatan wouldn’t get a game at Celtic due to the form of Odsonne Edouard.

It’s worth noting that Edouard has been outstanding this season, so the new striker will probably be a back option for the Frenchman. Despite that, to suggest that Zlatan would find himself on the bench at Celtic Park if he did sign is one of the more crazy statements you’ll hear from a former pro.

It’s fair to suggest that Celtic wouldn’t need him because it could impede Edouard’s progress in the team, but to suggest he wouldn’t play is a very different thing.

It’s bad enough being a fan of Scottish football when the international break rolls round, these kind of stories just make it even worse.