Gary Lineker mocks VAR over Scott McTominay goal for Manchester United

I suppose to be fair to VAR, this isn’t really what it’s designed for but the system has been so awful it deserves all of the criticism that’s directed towards it.

Alongside getting major decisions wrong, one of the most frustrating things for fans is the length of time it takes to reach a decision. If they do go on the basis of needing clear and obvious evidence to overturn a decision, then it shouldn’t take five minutes to decide. If it takes that long then it isn’t clear and it isn’t obvious.

READ MORE: Former Rangers player makes ASTONISHING claim about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Celtic

This was probably one for the dubious goals panel, but Scott McTominay was finally awarded the goal he scored against Brighton at the weekend. Gary Lineker took to Twitter to take another shot at VAR when the news broke:

One of VAR’s quicker decisions. ? https://t.co/TDd0NsJ9B5 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 13, 2019

It might depend which side you come down on, but it’s always entertaining to see former players and pundits try to belittle the system as much as possible.

Something clearly needs to change, it’s caused more problems than it’s solved and keeping it in the news will ensure the Premier League can’t just sweep it under the carpet and pretend everything is okay.