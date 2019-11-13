‘He’s run out of ideas’ – West Ham legend Johh Moncur BLASTS Pellegrini for letting Adrian leave during summer

West Ham legend John Moncur has blasted Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini for letting Spanish shot-stopper Adrian leave the club before the start of the season.

Adrian departed West Ham during the summer after his contract with the east London side expired, with Liverpool then snapping the Spaniard up.

Since then, Adrian has proven to be a bargain signing for the Reds, stepping up to the plate and being the club’s first choice ‘keeper whilst Alisson was out with injury at the start of the season.

Following this, and his side’s 3-0 loss to Burnley at the weekend, Moncur has criticised Pellegrini for his decision not to keep Adrian beyond the end of last season.

As per Love Sport Radio, Moncur stated “I just think major decisions like Adrian, him not being there, it’s such a pivotal position and it has led to the demise in results. There’s a thing with key decisions all coming back to Pellegrini and I just think at the moment he has run out of ideas a bit.”

Roberto, who West Ham brought in during the summer, has been far from impressive during his time with the Hammers, with his form being summed up by his mistake against Burnley at the weekend.

The Spaniard punched a cross into the net following a corner from Burnley, something that handed the Clarets a 3-0 lead.

And it seems like this mistake from Roberto was the final straw in Moncur’s eyes if his words here are anything to go off.