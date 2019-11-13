Joe Gomez’s dad sticks up for Raheem Sterling following their England scuffle

If anybody thought this story might go away then think again, we’ve now got members of Joe Gomez’s family being wheeled out in the press to give their thoughts.

In case anybody missed it, Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling had a bit of a scuffle on the pitch during Liverpool’s win over Man City on Sunday. They followed up on this by going at it again during England training and the Man City star was eventually sent home by Gareth Southgate.

We still don’t really know who is to blame. you have to presume that Sterling’s at fault because he was the one who got sent home, but the England camp has tried to play it down as much as possible.

The latest twist comes in the shape of a report by The Mirror. To be fair to Gomez senior, he’s not looking to make a big deal out of Sterling’s behaviour and confirmed he had apologised to his son.

Speaking about the incident he said: “He wasn’t expecting it, it happened, he brushed it away and he carried on. He trained today, he is fine apart from the scratch on his face.”

He went on to add: ““He is fine, he is definitely fine. I spoke to him, I spoke to his agent; let him just be happy and smiling and so-forth. He is very passionate about what he does. Raheem apologised.”

He went on to indicate he felt for Sterling because he was clearly being wound up by fans after the defeat and he must’ve exploded and took his frustration out on Gomez.

It’s probably just as well that the Liverpool star’s Father didn’t do anything to fan the flames of this story. The international breaks are always quiet so this seems to be the only thing in the papers right now.

It should die down after a while, but the silence will only carry us over until the next set of England fixtures.