Video: Karim Benzema spends almost ENTIRE game telling Real Madrid team-mate what to do in hilarious highlights clip

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been spotted giving a bit of a bollocking to team-mate Ferland Mendy for much of the team’s last match.

Watch below as Benzema repeatedly tells Mendy what to do in what is a pretty amusing watch.

Of course, Benzema is a hugely experienced member of this team, having played at the highest level for over a decade now.

Still, this must’ve got a little annoying for Mendy by the end!

