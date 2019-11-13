Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been spotted giving a bit of a bollocking to team-mate Ferland Mendy for much of the team’s last match.

Watch below as Benzema repeatedly tells Mendy what to do in what is a pretty amusing watch.

Benzema spent half this game teaching Mendy how to play football pic.twitter.com/JMjyxrKo1i — ? (@mintxwater) November 11, 2019

Of course, Benzema is a hugely experienced member of this team, having played at the highest level for over a decade now.

Still, this must’ve got a little annoying for Mendy by the end!