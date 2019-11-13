Konami partnership means Juventus name won’t appear in Football Manager 2020

Fans of Fifa may have been confused when Juventus disappeared from the latest edition only to be replaced by “Piemonte Calcio”.

It seems that Football Manager will face a similar fate with the latest edition of their game. A report from Football Italia has confirmed the club have an exclusive partnership with Konami that means the Juventus name can only be used on PES.

That means Juve will appear in the game simply as “Zebre” which seems to be in reference to their black and white shirts. Although the official club name can’t be used, the players will still appear with their real names.

The report does indicate that this move from Juve caused quite a bit of shock in the gaming industry, with it being a rare move for a club to completely align themselves with one game.

Football Manager tends to have no competition but Fifa and PES have been in a battle for years to see who can produce the most realistic and popular football game.

We might start to see more clubs go down this route where they can make some extra money by selling their rights exclusively to one game manufacturer. It does all seem a bit farcical, so you have to imagine there were some good economic reasons for Juventus to enter an exclusive partnership with Konami.

Football Manager 2020 is officially out on the 19th of November.