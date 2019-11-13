Manchester United have reportedly failed with a £90million transfer bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with Real Madrid now considering trying to sign him.

The Senegal international is one of the finest centre-backs in the world and continues to be linked with Man Utd and other top clubs after shining in Serie A.

Despite United signing Harry Maguire in the summer, there seems little doubt Koulibaly could still strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad as an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Don Balon claim the Red Devils have tried offering £90m for Koulibaly, but saw it turned down by Napoli, though it’s now suggested they could be ready to lower their demands for their star player.

It seems likely this could lead to a renewed effort from MUFC to sign the 28-year-old, but it also has Madrid showing an interest.

Still, it is not certain Los Blancos will go all out for Koulibaly as they already have plenty of quality options at the back.

They could perhaps do with a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, but Koulibaly does not seem to be a top priority, which is surely encouraging from a Man Utd point of view.