Video: Liverpool fan trolls Pep Guardiola for acting up for the cameras in Anfield tunnel

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been trolled in a tweet below from a Liverpool fan.

Watch this clip as the City boss appears to notice the cameras in the Anfield tunnel at half time during his side’s 3-1 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Guardiola then approaches Angelino for a quick pep-talk, with this Liverpool fan not buying it at all.

Many have previously accused the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss of acting up for the cameras, though City fans would of course argue he’s just a great man-manager who always has useful advice for his players.

His trophy record would back that up, though it also begs the question – what did he need to say at this moment that he couldn’t have said in the changing rooms?

