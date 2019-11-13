Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been trolled in a tweet below from a Liverpool fan.

Watch this clip as the City boss appears to notice the cameras in the Anfield tunnel at half time during his side’s 3-1 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Guardiola then approaches Angelino for a quick pep-talk, with this Liverpool fan not buying it at all.

Pep saw the LFC cameras and then decided to give Angelino a coaching talk to him looooool. He can’t help himself ffs. ?? pic.twitter.com/t9AgztOW4P — Sam (@SamueILFC) November 12, 2019

Many have previously accused the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss of acting up for the cameras, though City fans would of course argue he’s just a great man-manager who always has useful advice for his players.

His trophy record would back that up, though it also begs the question – what did he need to say at this moment that he couldn’t have said in the changing rooms?