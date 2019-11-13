Menu

Video: Liverpool fans LOVE Van Dijk and Lovren reaction to preventing Sterling goal

Liverpool fans loved how pumped their defenders Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren were to block a potential Raheem Sterling goal for Manchester City.

Watch the video below as Lovren gets in the way of a dangerous-looking Sterling shot, and almost celebrates like he’s scored a goal himself.

Van Dijk was also clearly impressed with his team-mate as he came over to give him a low-five for his efforts.

Lovren hasn’t always been the most reliable performer at the back for the Reds, but fans loved this moment as this clip has done the rounds on social media.

