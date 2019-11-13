Video: Liverpool fans LOVE Van Dijk and Lovren reaction to preventing Sterling goal

Liverpool fans loved how pumped their defenders Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren were to block a potential Raheem Sterling goal for Manchester City.

Watch the video below as Lovren gets in the way of a dangerous-looking Sterling shot, and almost celebrates like he’s scored a goal himself.

Fucking love this reaction from lovren and VVD pic.twitter.com/EbFnYoTlDj — Jack (@SiSenorFirmino) November 11, 2019

Van Dijk was also clearly impressed with his team-mate as he came over to give him a low-five for his efforts.

Lovren hasn’t always been the most reliable performer at the back for the Reds, but fans loved this moment as this clip has done the rounds on social media.

full of passion — Ryan Macarena (@MacarenaRyan) November 12, 2019

Klopp has the lads well up for every game fair play — Wayne Edwards(rooney (@RooneyEdwards) November 12, 2019

Lovern was world class yesterday! So happy he stayed to be honest! He is a good Veteran to have on this team! — Brett Pulito ?????? YNWA (@BrettPulito) November 11, 2019