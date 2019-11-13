Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could reportedly leave the club at the end of this season and return to his former side Bayern Munich.

This is suggested in a report from The Athletic, which links a number of big names with the vacancy at the Allianz Arena following the recent departure of Niko Kovac.

The Athletic suggest Guardiola may not stay at City beyond this season, and that a return to Bayern currently looks unlikely but cannot be ruled out.

The 48-year-old spent three seasons in charge at Bayern between 2013 and 2016, and enjoyed plenty of success with the Bavarian giants.

It’s easy to see why Bayern would want Guardiola back, but it remains to be seen if the Spaniard might take some time off, as he did after leaving Barcelona in 2012.

Guardiola might also want to test himself in a new league again, having conquered La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League at this point in his career.

City fans will just be hoping there’s a chance they can keep their manager for a bit longer, but this report does seem to put his future into major doubt.