Manchester United look to have been given a huge boost with regards to their interest in the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg star Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian goal machine looks a huge prospect after a stunning start to this season, in which he has already netted six hat tricks in all competitions, including one on his Champions League debut.

Man Utd have been one of a number of top teams linked with Haaland in the last few weeks, but it looked like they could also face serious competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Still, it looks like the 19-year-old’s asking price of £85million is currently too high for the Catalan giants to consider paying, according to a report from ESPN.

United would do well to just pay the £85m now and move ahead of their rivals in the running for this deal.

Although it’s a gamble to fork out so much for a player relatively unproven at the highest level, Haaland’s stunning statistics at such a young age suggest he’s in for a big career.

If the Red Devils wait any longer, that value is surely only going to continue to rise.

Liverpool have also been linked with Haaland and it would be great to see this elite talent in the Premier League in the near future.