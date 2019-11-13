According to the Mirror the Premier League’s top clubs are keeping a close eye on exciting West Bromwich Albion talent Jovan Malcolm after his sensational form for the side’s Under-18s.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are all eyeing moves for the talented striker who recently scored four goals for the Baggies in a 6-3 win against Liverpool’s Under-18s side.

Malcolm has seven goals in five games for the Midlands outfit’s youth side. West Brom are quickly becoming the breeding ground for the country’s best talents.

Free-scoring striker Louie Barry made history this summer when he became the first Englishman to join Barcelona’s world famous La Masia academy.

Former Arsenal ace Marcus McGuane joined the Catalan giants a few years ago, but he was signed specifically for the side’s B team.

Promising attacker Morgan Rogers was also snapped up in a big-money move by Manchester City this summer.

The Sun have also reported that Malcom’s strike partner, Rico Richards, is being courted by some of the Premier League’s big boys after his impressive start to the season.

It seems as though Albion’s youngsters are somewhat too good to even make it to the Baggies’ first-team, some fans will be annoyed to see their top talents snapped up before they even get the chance to get involved with the senior squad.