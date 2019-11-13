Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has provided an update of sorts on his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Juventus.

The highly-rated Dutch starlet has long looked set for a big future at Old Trafford, though he hasn’t really taken advantage of the first-team opportunities he’s been given.

Chong has played eight times for the United first-team, but it may be that he doesn’t fancy his chances of adding to that as Calciomercato report he’s decided not to sign a new contract as he becomes a target for Juventus.

Still, when asked about his situation, the 19-year-old did not give too much away, so it remains to be seen how accurate this speculation really is.

“It’s early right now,” Chong told Fox Sports, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I’m still a player of Manchester United and the season is in full swing. My focus is on that. The contract will come naturally. I am now focusing on this season.”

MUFC fans probably won’t be that bothered either way, with Chong not quite looking in the same league as some of their other young players like Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Brandon Williams.

It would, however, be pretty embarrassing for the club if, like with Paul Pogba, they lost Chong to a big club like Juventus and saw him flourish upon leaving Manchester.