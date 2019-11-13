Manchester United are set to send scouts to watch Turkey and Juventus star Merih Demiral on Thursday amid reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

As per Calcio Mercato, United, as well as Arsenal and AC Milan, are interested in the Turkish international, with Juventus after at least €30M (£25.7M) for his signature as per Turkish Football.

Amid this, it seems like the Red Devils truly are in the hunt for the defender, with the club sending scouts to watch him in action against Iceland later this week according to journalist Dean Jones.

Merih Demiral will be watched by Arsenal and Man Utd scouts when Turkey host Iceland on Thurs.

There's a growing chance of him leaving Juventus in Jan. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) November 13, 2019

Demiral only moved to Juventus this summer just gone, however despite this, it seems like the Turk’s time in Turin could already be coming to an end.

The 21-year-old has played just one game for the Italian giants so far this year, with Demiral being kept out of the Old Lady’s starting XI by the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci.

United could do with some more options to choose from at centre-back given Eric Bailly’s inability to stay clear with injuries combined with Phil Jones’ debatable lack of quality.

Thus, their reported pursuit of Demiral makes sense, and given that Jones states the Turkish international could end up leaving Juve in January, it seems like the Red Devils could sign him during the winter market in order to help boost their top four hopes.

Wise moves from Solskjaer and Co if you ask us!