Argentine forward Matias Godoy has confirmed transfer interest from Chelsea and admits he’s flattered to be a target for the Blues.

The 17-year-old looks an exciting prospect who could be well worth adding to this squad full of young talent that continues to thrive under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Godoy has spoken out on Chelsea’s efforts to sign him and has sent the west Londoners the clear message that he’d be keen on the move if a formal offer were to come along.

“The fact that Chelsea is following me is a little moving and I take it in the best way possible but must continue to work,” Godoy told TyC Sports.

“I am full of pride. Me and my family have made a very big sacrifice to get here. Already being in the National Team is a great pride for me.”

Chelsea are not the only top European club being linked with Godoy, with Inter Milan also reported to be admirers of the young South American.