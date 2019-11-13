Lyon sporting director Juninho has spoken about a number of club issues on the Ligue 1 side’s official website, and addressed recent Memphis Depay transfer speculation.

The Netherlands international has been a big hit since moving to Lyon from Manchester United, leading to some suggestion he could head back to the Premier League.

Depay was linked recently as a £50million transfer target for Tottenham, though the Daily Mirror‘s report also mentioned that Man Utd have the option to trigger a buy-back clause to bring him back to Old Trafford.

This is not to say the Red Devils are being linked with an actual concrete interest in re-signing Depay, but the fact that it’s an option for them suggests they have at some point considered it.

The 25-year-old flopped in his time at United as a youngster, but now looks to have improved a great deal and would strengthen what has long been a problem position for the club.

If MUFC do decide to go back in for Depay, it looks like they’d be at the front of the queue for him, according to Juninho.

“Manchester (United) has a priority if several clubs line up to buy him,” the Brazilian said.

“But we have not received any offers so far. He is really happy right now in Lyon.

“He deserves the armband like others. Rudi (Garcia) will soon make his decision. He is a technical leader.

“We will discuss an extension of contract by the end of the year.”

Both Spurs and United could do with a signing like Depay after both suffering poor starts to the season, but it remains to be seen if the player will be tempted to opt for another spell in England.