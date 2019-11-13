Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has offered advice to struggling summer signing Nicolas Pepe after his slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe looked a world class performer at his previous club Lille, with his form in Ligue 1 earning him a big-money move to Arsenal this summer for a fee of £72million, according to Sky Sports.

However, the Ivory Coast international is yet to score from open play for the Gunners, netting just one penalty in the Premier League, and two free-kicks in the Europa League.

Arsenal fans will certainly have expected more from Pepe by this time, even if many top players have been slow to settle into English football before.

Henry is one of those, with the Frenchman notably looking a flop for some time when he first settled in at Highbury, before then hitting a real purple patch and never looking back.

Pepe could certainly do well to take advice from the Arsenal legend, who told Yahoo Sport he thinks the 24-year-old needs to shut out his critics and those who will focus on his price tag.

“When you arrive like that, you’re always going to be talked about, and people are always going to target you,” he said.

“He needs to make sure he doesn’t listen to that and go out and perform.

“People need to forget about the price tag. He didn’t ask to be bought for that amount of money himself.

“It’s not always easy to arrive in a team, adapt to a new style of play. The Premier League, as we know, is not the same as the French League or any other league, by the way. So he needs to adapt to that. We need to give him time.”