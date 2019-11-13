Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Granit Xhaka is yet to open talks with Italian giants AC Milan regarding a move to the San Siro.

The Times report that Xhaka will likely ask to leave the Gunners in the January window, with the Swiss international being linked with a move to Newcastle as a result.

RSI Sport also note that Xhaka has also been linked with a move Milan, with the news outlet even going as far to say that the Swiss midfielder is looking for a house in Milan ahead of his move, with fans of football betting sure to be placing a few quid on his imminent departure by now.

However, recent reports seem to be contradicting this, as Fabrizio Romano has stated that, via Calciomercato, Xhaka is yet to open negotiations with Milan regarding a move to the Italian giants in January.

The report also states that Milan are set to turn their attentions to other midfield targets for the winter window, news that won’t come as good news for Arsenal, or Xhaka.

The midfielder seems to have been frozen out of the Arsenal set-up recently after being stripped of the Gunners captaincy by Unai Emery.

Xhaka leaving is the probably going to be the best scenario for all parties at this point, especially when you consider he’s most likely fallen out of favour with Arsenal fans following his actions during the match vs Crystal Palace earlier this season.

However, it doesn’t look like the midfielder is going to swapping north London for Milan any time soon if Romano’s information is to be believed.