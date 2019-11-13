Manchester United are expected to be one of the clubs who will do anything it takes to hire Mauricio Pochettino if he ends up leaving Tottenham.

The Argentine has become one of the most highly regarded managers in the game in recent years, having done tremendous work at Spurs, and at Southampton before them.

According to The Athletic, it now looks likely that Pochettino will part ways with Tottenham in the near future, with Bayern Munich mentioned as one of his main suitors.

The Bavarian giants have just parted ways with Niko Kovac and will be keen to bring in a top class replacement, with Pochettino surely fitting the bill.

The report does state that Man Utd and Real Madrid would probably also rival Bayern for Pochettino, whilst also mentioning the Bundesliga side could have some reservations about hiring him.

The 47-year-old would, according to The Athletic, worry Bayern slightly by bringing his largely Spanish-speaking backroom team with him, with the club favouring a German speaker.

Thomas Tuchel, Ralf Rangnick and Arsene Wenger are mentioned as other candidates by The Athletic, so United will hope that puts them in a strong position.

It’s previously been claimed by the Sun that Tottenham players expect their manager might leave for the Red Devils if they come in for him, and it does make sense that he might fancy a bigger job in the near future.

Many would agree that it looks like Pochettino has taken Spurs as far as he can, and he’d surely be a fantastic appointment for United if they could get him.

MUFC are currently struggling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who looked a risky appointment when he came in, with Pochettino sure to be an upgrade due to his greater experience at the highest level of management.