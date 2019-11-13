Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a huge £154million double transfer swoop for Tottenham stars Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min.

It’s not been the best season for Spurs and it now looks like they could be at serious risk of losing their best players.

This is on top of rumours linking their manager Mauricio Pochettino with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after perhaps taking the club as far as he can.

Tottenham fans won’t be pleased to hear the latest from Don Balon, which states Son is the latest of their most important players to be linked with a move away.

Spurs have long looked like losing Eriksen as he’s run his contract down to its final year, with Real Madrid and Man Utd repeatedly linked as his main suitors.

It now looks like Los Blancos hope to sign the Denmark international on the cheap, while the rest of their investment could go on a big-money move for Son.

In total, the report suggests this would cost Madrid £154m, which should at least give THFC plenty to work with in order to replace the departing duo.