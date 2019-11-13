Video: Chelsea and Spurs target Diallo scores towering header for Senegal

FC Metz star Habib Diallo has just scored a wonderful header for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo this evening.

The 24-year-old striker rose highest at the near post after an inch-perfect cross from Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane to head the ball into the back of the net.

Diallo has scored eight goals in 13 Ligue 1 games for a side that are relegation candidates. The forward looks like a serious talent and he’s starting to attract interest from the Premier League.

According to Team Talk, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a number of clubs who are said to have scouted him in recent weeks, with Watford and Norwich City also mentioned.

Team Talk add that the ace is valued at around £10m.

Take a look at Diallo’s lovely header below:

? Le but d'Habib Diallo pour le Sénégal #SENCON 1er but en séléction pour notre goleador ? pic.twitter.com/Q6OotHgCRK — Grenat Football Club ? (@grenatfc) November 13, 2019

If Diallo continues to showcase his prolific nature in the next month, he may have a chance to move to the Premier League in the January transfer window as some teams will desperately look to rescue their seasons by bolstering their squads.