Video: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane ‘ends ace’s career’ with stunning skill for Senegal

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is in fine form for Senegal against Congo tonight, the 27-year-old ‘ended’ a player’s career with a sensational piece of skill.

In the 34th minute of tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Mane effortlessly scooped the ball over the leg of Congo’s number 12 before driving towards the box.

Mane has already grabbed two assists for his country this evening. The international break certainly isn’t slowing down the ace’s impressive form.

Take a look at the superstar’s magical skill below:

Mane is continuing to prove himself as one of the best attacking players in the world. He looks unstoppable for the Reds and Senegal right now.