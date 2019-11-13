Video: Sadio Mane produces classy overhead kick to assist Sarr goal for Senegal

It’s still strange that many people might underrate the excellence of Sadio Mane. He might get outshone on occasion for Liverpool by Mohamed Salah, but he’s really starting to show he could be one of the best in the world.

His electric pace and skills make him a nightmare for opposing defences to deal with, but he produced an unexpected assist for Senegal tonight:

It’s possible that he was going for goal, but an overhead kick is a wonderful thing whenever it comes off. This time he set up Sidy Sarr to give Senegal the lead against Congo.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see he’s still excelling on the international stage, but they might hope he gets to come off early if Senegal put the game to bed.