Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly shouted “what the f**k!” at Maurizio Sarri after being substituted by the Italian during Juventus’ 1-0 win over AC Milan last weekend.

Juve overcame Milan 1-0 at home on Sunday thanks to a goal from substitute Paulo Dybala who, funnily enough, was brought on for Ronaldo during the second half.

The Portuguese forward was brought off in the 54th minute, with Sarri replacing him with Argentine Dybala, a decision that lead to Ronaldo storming off down the tunnel to the dressing room as a result.

And now, it’s been revealed exactly what Ronaldo said to Sarri as he was hauled off at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

As per TuttoSport, Ronaldo said the words ‘Porra Caralho’ to Sarri on the weekend after being taken off, words that loosely translate to ‘what the f***!’ in English.

Given his reputation for scoring late, crucial goals throughout his career, it’s easy to see why Ronaldo may have given this reaction to being subbed off.

However, when you consider just how poor the 34-year-old was during the first half against the Rossoneri last weekend, Sarri’s decision can easily be seen as a fair one.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to Ronaldo and Sarri’s relationship going forward, especially seeing as the Portuguese international is reported to have sworn at the Juve boss.

Given how he’s played so far this year, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see Ronaldo dropped in recent weeks when Juve play against the lesser sides, as they look to save him for more important fixtures in both Serie A and the Champions League.