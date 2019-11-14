AC Milan could reportedly axe Fabio Borini, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez in January in order to raise money for their own signings.

It’s been a dismal season thus far for the Rossoneri, as they sit down in 14th place in the Serie A table after 12 games having only collected 13 points.

SEE MORE: Why Milan ace now stands at crossroads as doubts emerge over future

That now leaves them 11 points adrift of fourth spot as their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season look under threat, and so adding reinforcements in January could be crucial to help Stefano Pioli’s men get on track and put themselves in contention in the second half of the campaign.

In order to bring new faces in, current players may be moved out first as La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Borini, Kessie and Rodriguez could all be axed in January, which in turn could bring in around €60m for the club with savings on wages included.

That could give them a useful transfer kitty to use on new signings, one of which is specifically mentioned in the report above in the form of former talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 38-year-old scored 56 goals in 85 goals in his previous two-year stint with Milan between 2010 and 2012, leading them to their last Serie A title in 2011.

As noted in his tweet below, he seemingly confirmed his intention to leave LA Galaxy when his contract expires at the end of December, and based on the GdS report above, it appears as though Milan may want to secure a reunion.

Given his experience, quality and leadership, coupled with Krzysztof Piatek’s struggles in front of goal so far this season having scored just three goals in 12 games, adding Ibrahimovic to the squad could be a smart move from the Milan hierarchy to give them a boost in the final third.

They certainly seem to need one considering they’ve scored just 11 goals in 12 league games so far this season, and while it remains to be seen who else is brought in with that possible €60m, Ibrahimovic could be a key addition with GdS noting that it could finance his €4m-a-year contract.