Inter have made a positive start to the Serie A season and now it’s reported that Antonio Conte is eyeing reinforcements in January to maintain their momentum.

The Nerazzurri sit in second place in the table after 12 games, just one point behind leaders and reigning champions Juventus.

While it looks as though they will emerge as their closest title rivals this year, the Italian giants also remain in the hunt to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League as they currently sit third in Group F, but still within three points of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

As noted by the Metro, Conte was recently critical of the planning behind building his squad over the summer as he believes that they’re still short to compete on multiple fronts at the highest level, and so perhaps January reinforcements would be welcomed with open arms.

With that in mind, Goal Italy report that both Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Roma stalwart Alessandro Florenzi are being eyed in a double swoop in the New Year.

Both players find themselves in similar situations in that they’ve struggled to cement a place in the starting line-up at their respective clubs, with Florenzi losing his place in recent weeks while Giroud has been limited to just six outings under Frank Lampard so far this season.

In turn, in order to secure more prominent roles and more regular playing time, the pair may well have to consider exits in January and the report above would suggest that Inter could provide them with that opportunity.

Conte knows them both well having coached Giroud at Chelsea and Florenzi with Italy, and so it could be a sensible double swoop to bring two experienced individuals who can lend a helping hand to Inter as they try to secure major trophies this season.