Video: Tammy Abraham combines with two Chelsea transfer targets to score for England and these Blues fans love it

Tammy Abraham scored his first England goal tonight in the 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley.

The exciting young Chelsea striker is having a superb season under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, and has now managed to make an impact for Gareth Southgate’s side as well.

Watch the goal video below as Abraham shows great instincts in the penalty area to apply the finishing touch to a fine move by England.

And a few Chelsea fans did not fail to notice the involvement of Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho in the move.

Sancho has been linked with the Blues by the Times, and admitted his admiration for the club in an interview with the Independent.

Meanwhile, Leicester City left-back Chilwell has also been linked with Chelsea by the Telegraph, and it seems some fans think they’ve now caught an exciting glimpse of the potential future link-up in west London.

Here’s some reaction to the goal from excited CFC supporters…

