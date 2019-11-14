Chelsea have reportedly set Olivier Giroud’s asking price at £7 million.

The French international has made 69 appearances for the Blues since joining them from Arsenal last January, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists.

Giroud has been far from a regular under Frank Lampard this season so far, making just six appearances with a goal and an assist to his name. The likes of Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi have been preferred ahead of him and there’s a good chance he might leave Chelsea.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Chelsea want £7 million for Giroud. Inter are interested in signing him with Goal Italy reporting that the Nerazzurri are eyeing him and Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi in January.

Given the amount of game time Giroud is getting at Chelsea, there’s every chance he might leave the club this winter or next summer. £7 million is nothing Inter can’t afford and Milan would be a suitable destination for the Frenchman. Giroud could bolster Antonio Conte’s attack which already has Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. However, it would be hard for him to find first-team opportunities there as well.