Concern for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah comeback date from injury unclear

There will be a degree of concern over Mohamed Salah for Liverpool fans as it’s reported it’s unclear when he might be back in action after aggravating his ankle injury.

As seen in the images below, the 27-year-old reported for international duty with Egypt this week but was seen with the rest of the squad wearing a protective boot.

Further, it was later confirmed by the Egyptian FA that Salah would play no part in their upcoming encounters against Kenya and Comoros, which would undoubtedly have been a relief for the Merseyside giants as they will be desperate to see him avoid aggravating the problem further.

According to Sky Sports, he has been allowed to train away from Melwood this week, while he has been given an ‘extended period of time off’ over the international break to continue his rehabilitation and recovery.

That in turn raises question marks over how long the issue could sideline him for, as ultimately Liverpool will want him available to face Crystal Palace on November 23, but they certainly won’t be taking any risks with such a busy fixture schedule coming up between now and the end of the year.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to have as close to a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible in the coming weeks, with Liverpool looking to stay in contention to win major trophies this season.

However, he may well have to be cautious with Salah moving forward, particularly given it’s an injury that has been bothering him since the clash with Leicester City in October.

Liverpool fans will be hopeful that it’s more precautionary rather than anything else, with Salah proving to be crucial for them yet again so far this season having bagged nine goals and five assists in 17 appearances.