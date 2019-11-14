Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho reportedly wants to leave the club because he wants a new challenge elsewhere.

The 19-year-old is among the finest young talents in the world and has been in fine form for the Bundesliga side. This season, Sancho has netted four goals while providing six assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: ‘Definitely on his way to Stamford Bridge’ – these Chelsea fans CERTAIN club will seal transfer of £100M ace after star makes Blues admission

The England international’s performances has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool. The Mirror linked Sancho to the Red Devils last month, claiming that they were willing to pay £100 million to sign him.

Don Balon reported some days back that Liverpool were the favorites to land him but will have to pay €150 million. Diario Madridsta claimed that Real Madrid have a good chance of signing him because of their relations with Borussia Dortmund. The Daily Mail state that Los Blancos have started on the groundwork regarding a move next summer. This report also suggests that Sancho wants to leave Dortmund for a new challenge.

There’s no surprise that the 19-year-old is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world. However, Borussia Dortmund are bound to demand a hefty transfer fee for him.