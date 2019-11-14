It’s going to be close to impossible for any player to adequately replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the MLS, but LA Galaxy do need a new star striker to step into the team.

It’s easy to think of Zlatan as the personality who acts up and makes it all about him. He’s arguably the biggest star that MLS has had since David Beckham, so there’s going to be a huge personality vacuum in the league.

Despite that, you can’t overlook what Zlatan achieved on the pitch at LA Galaxy either. In his two years he scored 52 goals in 56 games which is an incredible record at any level. That’s why it could be so difficult for the club to replace him on or off the pitch.

As a result, they need someone high-profile to at least attempt to step into his shoes, and a report from Gianluca Di Marzio claims Edinson Cavani could be that man.

The report claims LA Galaxy have already opened discussions with PSG about taking Cavani to America in the January transfer window. Interestingly the piece also suggests that the Uruguay international may have a verbal agreement to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami instead.

Beckham’s side are a new franchise and still haven’t built their squad for the new season, but it would make sense to sign a big name player to attract some interest in the team.

Cavani has recently lost his place in the PSG team to Mauro Icardi, so it could be a good time for him to leave the Parc des Princes. Inter Miami’s first home game will be against LA Galaxy, so it sounds like Cavani could be taking part in that fixture – it just remains to be seen which side he lines up with.